Sports

NFL-NEWS

Colts QB Rivers retires from NFL after 17 seasons

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts. His decision at age 39 comes less than two weeks after the Colts suffered a 27-24 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after they acquired him in a draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants in 2004. Rivers finishes his career ranked among the league’s top five in career completions, career yards passing and career TDs. His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre. He never played in a Super Bowl.

In other NFL news:

— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he practiced in a limited capacity today, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

— The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. A person familiar with the situation says Campbell will sign a six-year contract.

— Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised quarterback Baker Mayfield Wednesday, but wouldn’t discuss any of the team’s plans for the 25-year-old. The Browns can pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason and may look to sign him to a long-term contract. Before the Browns drafted him first overall in 2018, the team went through 29 starting quarterbacks. The team has until May to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Grizzlies-Blazers called off

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s game between Memphis and the Trail Blazers in Portland because of contact tracing with the Grizzlies. The league said the Grizzlies would not have the required eight players available because of ongoing contact tracing.

The Grizzlies flew to Portland on Tuesday after beating the Phoenix Suns on Monday without Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-uhn-CHOO’-nuhs) because of NBA protocols. That was the second time this month that Valanciunas was flagged by league protocols. He was pulled at halftime of Memphis’ game against Brooklyn on Jan. 8 but played the Grizzlies’ next game Jan. 11 against Cleveland.

That can mean a positive COVID-19 test, an inconclusive test or potential exposure to someone who tested positive.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Washington Wizards say they’ve been cleared to return to practice after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team led to the postponement of five of their games. The team tweeted that it was going to be allowed to practice tonight. The Wizards haven’t played since Jan. 11. The soonest Washington could play again would be Friday at Milwaukee, which would represent an 11-day game between outings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

NHL postpones at least two more Carolina games

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through “at least” Saturday after five Hurricanes players have been placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.

Along with the postponements, the league said the Hurricanes’ training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players “until further notice.” The league is reviewing and revising Carolina’s regular-season schedule.

In other NHL news:

— Three-time MVP Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list and the team has been fined $100,000 by the league for violating coronavirus protocols. Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv), defenseman Dmitry Orlov and top goalie Ilya Samsonov (SAYR’-gay SAM’-soh-nahv) are the other Capitals who can’t practice for the time being. Five players from the Carolina Hurricanes also have been on that list and that team’s games were called off by the league through “at least” Saturday. There were no immediate changes to Washington’s schedule announced.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Judge rules in favor of Williamson

UNDATED (AP) — A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case surrounding the validity of a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem ruled that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not licensed in North Carolina and because the contract did not comply with state laws meant to protect amateur athletes from being misled by sports agents.

In other virus-related postponements:

— The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Saturday’s Pittsburgh-Boston College men’s basketball game has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s program. No makeup date was given. The conference also said Pittsburgh’s men’s game at Wake Forest scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, will move to this Saturday evening.

— Georgetown’s men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next week has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in the Hoyas program. The game was supposed to be played Tuesday. No makeup date was announced.

MLB-NEWS

Brantley nets $32 million, two-year Astros deal

UNDATED (AP) — Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The deal is pending completion of a physical. Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— A person familiar with the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood. Yates received a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses. Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million. Yates led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 saves for San Diego and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. Chatwood went 2 – 2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year.

-Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title. Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster. If added to the 40-man roster, Davis would get a one-year contract paying at a rate of $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors.