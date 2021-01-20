Sports

NFL-COLTS-RIVERS RETIRES

Colts QB Rivers retires from NFL after 17 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

His decision at age 39 comes less than two weeks after the Colts suffered a 27-24 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after they acquired him in a draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants in 2004. Rivers finishes his career ranked among the league’s top five in career completions, career yards passing and career TDs. His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre. He never played in a Super Bowl.

Rivers won 134 career games — No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring — and was eighth all-time. Only Tom Brady (230), two-time Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning (186) and Ben Roethlisberger (156), Brees (172) and Hall of Famers Favre (186), John Elway (148) and Dan Marino (147) won more regular-season games than Rivers.

He also finished his career ranked fifth in career completions (5,277), yards passing (63,440) and touchdown passes (421), and as the Chargers’ franchise record-holder in every major passing category.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Houston event off as men’s tennis tour makes schedule tweaks

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is one of a series of changes to the 2021 men’s tennis calendar announced Wednesday by the ATP.

The Houston tournament was supposed to be played in April. It was among dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020. Among the other 2021 updates the men’s tour made was moving the Hungarian Open clay-court tournament to Belgrade, Serbia.

In other virus-related sports news:

— Georgetown’s men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next week has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in the Hoyas program. The game was supposed to be played Tuesday. No makeup date was announced. This marks four games in a row called of for Georgetown because of COVID-19 and six overall this season. Coach Patrick Ewing’s team is 3-8, 1-5 in the Big East. Georgetown has lost its last five games. Its next scheduled game is Jan. 30 against visiting Providence.

— The College of Charleston has postponed its remaining four games in January due to a positive coronavirus test in the Cougars program. The school and the Colonial Athletic Association say Charleston’s games at William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday and two at James Madison on the final two days of the month won’t be played as scheduled. The league says a decision on playing the four games will be made at a later date. Charleston’s next game is set for Feb. 6 at home against Towson.