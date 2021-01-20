Sports

NBA-THUNDER-NUGGETS

Jokic scores 27 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Thunder 119-101

UNDATED (AP) — Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) had 27 points and 12 rebounds before calling it an early night as the Denver Nuggets routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-101.

Jokic also had six assists before taking a seat on the bench with the other starters for the fourth quarter after helping Denver build a big lead. Reserve Monte Morris added 15 points and Paul Millsap finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to help Nuggets knock off the Thunder at home for the sixth straight time. Luguentz Dort kept the Thunder close early by scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half.

In other NBA action:

— Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102 for their sixth straight victory. Mitchell also made four of Utah’s 21 3-pointers. Jordan Clarkson added 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and reserve Joe Ingles scored 15 points. Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks. Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram had 15.

T25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNDATED (AP) — Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 on Tuesday night. Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.

— Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead and cruised past Maryland. Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control. Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.

— Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State. Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers, who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 21 points.

— Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Missouri beat South Carolina. Missouri had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%. Mark Smith scored 18 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Dru Smith added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Reserve Keyshawn Bryant scored 19 points for South Carolina.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says the latest round of COVID-19 testing turned up three positive tests among players and six among other personnel as the Super Bowl nears. In weeklong testing that ended Saturday, 3,888 tests were given to 590 players and 5,985 were administered to 1,016 personnel. The new results bring the totals since testing began in August to 262 players and 460 other personnel who were confirmed positive out of nearly 950,000 tests.

In other pandemic developments:

— The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, postponing Tuesday night’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators hours after the teams played the first of a two-game set in Nashville. The league only said the game was postponed to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel.

— Pro golfer D.J. Trahan has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Tour event, The American Express, after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was replaced in the field by Michael Gellerman. Trahan is the 22nd player to test positive since the tour returned to competition in June following a three-month shutdown.

— The Atlantic Coast Conference says this week’s women’s basketball games with No. 2 North Carolina State visiting Florida State and Clemson visiting Boston College have been postponed. The league announced the postponements Tuesday, two days before both games were scheduled to be played. N.C. State remains in COVID-19 protocols and hasn’t played since beating Boston College on Jan. 3.

— The No. 12 Texas Tech men’s basketball team has had its second Big 12 game postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues for its scheduled opponent. The conference on Tuesday postponed the Red Raiders’ home game Saturday against Iowa State, which will be the fourth game in a row the Cyclones will be unable to play.

— George Washington’s men’s basketball team is postponing two upcoming Atlantic 10 games after head coach Jamion Christian tested positive for COVID-19.Christian tweeted that he was told of his test result on Tuesday, a day after he said he was “experiencing some slight symptoms.”

— The Southeastern Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The league says the postponement is because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining inside the Vanderbilt program. A make-up game has not been set.

— Rutgers women’s basketball has postponed home games on Thursday against Penn State and Sunday against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights have not played since an outbreak of COVID-19 hit the team on Jan. 3. By the end of this week, they will have postposed six games with only 10 left on the schedule.

NBA-NETS-IRVING

Irving rejoins Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving says he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.”

Irving practiced with the team and could play today in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games — five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.

In other NBA news:

— Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot. The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

— Caris LeVert says he’s waiting for more test results on his left kidney before establishing a timeline for his debut with the Indiana Pacers. LeVert was traded to Indiana as part of a four-team trade that sent All-Star James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn and Victor Oladipo from the Pacers to the Rockets. Doctors found the mass during LeVert’s routine post-trade physical. He says the tests have not yet revealed if the mass is cancerous.

MLB-METS-GM FIRED

Mets fire GM after learning he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a lewd photo. About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired.

New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. Team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter “failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct.”

In other MLB news:

— Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs. His brief term was less than half that of Carlos Beltrán, let go as Mets manager on Jan. 16 last year after 77 days in the fallout for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign stealing scandal. MLB will investigate Porter.

—Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died. He was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 75. The Atlanta Braves, where Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26. He spent 16 of his 23 major league seasons with the Dodgers.

—Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was memorialized during a private service at Dodger Stadium before his burial. He died on Jan. 7 after a heart attack at age 93. His casket, covered in a huge assortment of blue and white flowers, was placed on the pitcher’s mound with a blue 2, signifying Lasorda’s jersey number, on the back of the mound. Lasorda’s wife of 70 years, Jo, attended in a wheelchair, along with their daughter, Laura. The mourners stood socially distanced around the mound. Former Dodgers Mike Scioscia, Bobby Valentine, Eric Karros and Charlie Hough were among the 10 pallbearers.

—The San Diego Padres have brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. The Padres will send major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects to the Pirates. As part of the agreement, the Padres will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates will receive catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets.

—Right-hander Hunter Wood has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training. Wood spent last season as part of Cleveland’s 60-man player pool but didn’t appear in any big league games. He had a 3.32 ERA in 66 games from 2017-19 with Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

NFL-FALCONS-GM

Falcons name Fontenot GM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named Terry Fontenot the team’s general manager. The 40-year-old Fontenot becomes Atlanta’s first Black general manager after spending 18 seasons with division rival New Orleans.

Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start, which led to a 4-12 finish. It was Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season. The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Saturday to become their head coach.

In other NFL news:

The New York Jets officially announced they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach after agreeing to terms with the team last Thursday. Saleh said in a statement issued by the team Tuesday that it became clear throughout the interview process that the Jets were the right decision for him. The 41-year-old Saleh is the first Muslim coach in NFL history.

— Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced today by the NFL. Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

NHL-SCHEDULE-DEVILS-RANGERS

Devils beat Rangers 4-3

UNDATED (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist in New Jersey’s three-goal second period, Mackenzie Blackood stopped 47 shots and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 4-3. Miles Wood had a goal and an assist, and Travis Zajac also scored to give New Jersey at least a point in each of its first three games. Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play, and Filip Chytil also had a goal for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on 20 shots through two periods. Igor Shesterkin came on to begin the third and finished with eight saves.

In other Tuesday action:

— Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Tuesday night. MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had a pair of assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to reach 500 points. He picked up the milestone point late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead.

— Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets have yet to lead a contest in regulation and yet they’ve won two of their three games to start the NHL season. Ehlers scored in overtime as Winnipeg twice rallied from a two-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The Jets (2-1-0) opened their season Thursday night with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames and were coming off a 3-1 loss Monday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

— Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin’s shot.

— Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 5-4. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for Florida, and Patric Hornqvist also scored. Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist. Dominik Kubalik scored his first two goals of the year for Chicago, which has dropped its first four games of the pandemic-shortened season. Patrick Kane also scored, and Phillipp Kurashev posted his first NHL goal.

— Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals. Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days. Colton Sceviour, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tom Wilson scored twice for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller both picked up their first goals of the season but Washington let leads of 3-1 and 4-2 slip away.

— Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0. Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres. Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie’s legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.

NHL-WILD AVALANCHE TRADE

Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of defensemen

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and Minnesota have swapped veteran defensemen. The Avalanche are getting Greg Pateryn from the Wild in exchange for Ian Cole. The 30-year Pateryn has two assists in three games this season for the Wild. Cole, who turns 32 in February, hasn’t registered a point this season. he deal represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado. Cole was a $4.25 million hit compared with $2.25 million for Pateryn. It gives the Avalanche more room to work with for later deals.

PGA-WOOD BACK SURGERY

Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

UNDATED (AP) —Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery that has put the start to his new year on hold.

Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy, only that doctors deemed it a success and expect a full recovery. He will miss two tournaments he normally plays in Southern California — the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Woods still plans to be at Riviera as the tournament host. He says the surgery was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain last month when he played the PNC Championship with 11-year-old son Charlie.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open, total is 10

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three more people linked to the Australian Open have tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne. That increases to 10 those associated with the Grand Slam tennis tournament which begins February 8. Victoria state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville confirmed the new cases had been detected, adding that authorities are “very confident” one of the cases is a tennis player who is shedding the virus and is not infectious. The player is already in hard lockdown as they were on board a flight into Melbourne with another positive case. The other two cases are a player and their support person.

DREAM SALE-LOEFFLER

Dream close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.

The league says in a statement that a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Georgia Senate seat by President Donald Trump. She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.