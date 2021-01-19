Sports

MLB-METS-GM FIRED

Mets fire GM after learning he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a lewd photo. About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired.

New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. Team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter “failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct.”

NFL-FALCONS-GM

Falcons name Fontenot GM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named Terry Fontenot the team’s general manager. The 40-year-old Fontenot becomes Atlanta’s first Black general manager after spending 18 seasons with division rival New Orleans.

Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start, which led to a 4-12 finish. It was Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season. The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Saturday to become their head coach.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Villanova back in action

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The third-ranked Villanova Wildcats are back in action tonight for the first time in nearly four weeks.

They have not played a game since Dec. 23 because of positive COVID-19 tests that ensnared coach Jay Wright and several other Tier 1 program members. But after having six games postponed following its win over Marquette, Villanova is set to play twice this week beginning with a game against Seton Hall tonight. The Wildcats then play Providence on Saturday.

In other action, number-six Tennessee plays at Florida. The Volunteers, at 10-and-1, are coming off of a 20-point win over Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Number-seven Michigan, reeling from its first loss of the season at the hands of Minnesota, tries to bounce back at home against Maryland.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Pelicans play first of two against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After ending a five-game losing streak Sunday against Sacramento, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Utah for the first of two games against the Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets wrap up a three-game homestand against Oklahoma City.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Two players among latest to test positive

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two players are among the three latest COVID-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Tiley says the players aren’t considered to be contagious and haven’t been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels.

The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar. All passengers on those flights were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. It included 72 elite tennis players.

SOCCER-BARCELONA-MESSI SUSPENDED

Messi suspended two games

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has been suspended for two matches after hitting an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Barcelona forward was facing a suspension of up to 12 matches for swinging his arm at an Athletic Bilbao player at the end of the team’s 3-2 loss on Sunday. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee did not deem the incident to be severe and applied a less harsh penalty.