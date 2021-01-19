St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs George Mason

Sports

Saint Joseph’s (1-10, 0-5) vs. George Mason (6-6, 2-4)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to nine games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 73-69 on Feb. 29, 2020. George Mason lost 80-60 to Rhode Island on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: George Mason’s Jordan Miller has averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Javon Greene has put up 10 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Hawks, Taylor Funk has averaged 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jordan Hall has put up 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and six assists.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Hawks have allowed only 83.6 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 87.5 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hall has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. Hall has 14 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Mason is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last seven road games, scoring 70.6 points, while allowing 87 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among A10 teams.

___

___

