Rhode Island, Duquesne meet in conference play

Rhode Island (7-7, 4-3) vs. Duquesne (3-5, 2-4)

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Rhode Island battles Duquesne. Rhode Island blew out George Mason by 20 at home on Saturday. Duquesne lost 62-48 at Saint Bonaventure on Friday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Marcus Weathers, Tavian Dunn-Martin, Michael Hughes and Sincere Carry have collectively accounted for 62 percent of Duquesne’s scoring this season including 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Rhode Island scoring, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dukes have allowed just 63 points per game to A10 opponents so far, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed in non-conference play.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 23.8 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Duquesne has 39 assists on 61 field goals (63.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rams have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.

