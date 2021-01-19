McNeese St. looks to end streak vs SLU

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana (3-10, 1-4) vs. McNeese State (6-7, 0-5)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks to extend McNeese State’s conference losing streak to seven games. McNeese State’s last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 70-66 on March 7, 2020. Southeastern Louisiana fell 76-42 at Abilene Christian in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen, Collin Warren and Carlos Rosario have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Cowboys scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 48 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 72.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 60 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Lawson has had his hand in 45 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-7 when they score 84 points or fewer and 6-0 when they exceed 84 points. The Lions are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 1-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 86.8 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys seventh nationally. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 252nd).

