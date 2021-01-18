S. Carolina faces tough test vs No. 19 Mizzou

Sports

South Carolina (3-3, 1-1) vs. No. 19 Missouri (8-2, 2-2)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Missouri presents a tough challenge for South Carolina. South Carolina has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Missouri is coming off a 68-52 win over Texas A&M in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Lawson has connected on 32 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 32 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Missouri has an assist on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three outings while South Carolina has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Missouri has held opposing teams to only 39.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SEC teams. Over their last three games, the Tigers have held opposing shooters to 37.3 percent.

