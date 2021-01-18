BC looks to knock off No. 16 Virginia Tech

Sports

Boston College (3-10, 1-6) vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech (11-2, 5-1)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Virginia Tech looks to give Boston College its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Boston College’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers 60-53 on Jan. 7, 2020. Virginia Tech has moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Duke and Wake Forest last week.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford and Justyn Mutts have combined to account for 45 percent of Virginia Tech’s scoring this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Boston College, Jay Heath, CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell and Rich Kelly have combined to account for 56 percent of all Boston College scoring, including 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JAY: Heath has connected on 35.6 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Hokies are 1-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Boston College has dropped its last four road games, scoring 77 points and allowing 81.8 points during those contests. Virginia Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among ACC teams. The Eagles have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com