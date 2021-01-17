Wyoming looks to end streak vs Air Force

Sports

Wyoming (7-5, 1-4) vs. Air Force (4-7, 2-5)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to extend Wyoming’s conference losing streak to five games. Wyoming’s last MWC win came against the Fresno State Bulldogs 78-74 on Jan. 2. Air Force is coming off a 72-69 win at home over Wyoming in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado, Marcus Williams and Kenny Foster have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Falcons have scored 60.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 55.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: A.J. Walker has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Air Force field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-5 when they score 74 points or fewer and 7-0 when they exceed 74 points. The Falcons are 0-6 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 72.

WINNING WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 6-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Cowboys are 1-5 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Wyoming offense has turned the ball over on 15.1 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 24.2 percent of all Air Force possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Falcons are ranked 334th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com