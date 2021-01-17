Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Kemba Walker returns, but Knicks blow out Celtics 105-75

UNDATED (AP) — Julius Randle scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and RJ Barrett had 19 and 11 to help the New York Knicks snap a five-game losing streak and beat the Boston Celtics 105-75.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 for Boston, which had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered its biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.

All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.

The Knicks led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and made it 15 in the second before scoring the first 10 points in the third quarter to open a 58-35 lead. The Celtics never got closer than 18 after that.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Guentzel’s winner lifts Penguins by Capitals 4-3 in shootout

UNDATED (AP) — Jake Guentzel (GENT’-sul) beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Washington.

Casey DeSmith stopped 20 shots in regulation then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv) and Alex Ovechkin (oh-VECH’-kin) in the shootout as the Penguins avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015-16. Evan Rodrigues, Colton Sceviour (SEE’-vee-ur) and Marcus Pettersson all scored their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin got his 707th career goal to move within one of Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 5 Iowa routs Northwestern 96-73

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes as No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes won their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Garza, who entered averaging 27.6 points, sat out the final 12 minutes because of the lopsided score. He was 7 for 12 from the field and scored all of his points in the first half.

Pete Nance had 16 points and Boo Buie added 12 for Northwestern, which dropped its fifth in a row.

In other top 25 action:

— Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 11 Houston used a dominant first half to cruise to a 75-58 win over UCF. Grimes scored in double figures for his 11th straight game after opening the season with eight points against Lamar. Houston won its fourth straight game since its loss to Tulsa, its only defeat of the season. The Cougars shot 42%, including 8 of 25 on 3-pointers. Jamille Reynolds scored 14 points, and Dre Fuller Jr. and Darin Green Jr. each had 12 points for UCF.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT KICKER-INAUGURATION

History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Fuller posted on social media that she was honored to be invited and noted the inauguration “is especially meaningful for American women and girls.” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman to hold that office.

Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An additional 25 tennis players have been forced into quarantine in Australia ahead of the season’s first tennis major after a fifth person tested positive for the coronavirus test after arriving on a charter flight. That takes the total number of competitors isolating in hotel rooms to 72 on Sunday.

Australian Open organizers say the latest positive test came from a passenger on a flight from Doha, Qatar, who was not a member of the playing contingent. But all 58 passengers, including the 25 players, will be confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks.

Organizers had previously announced that 47 players had to quarantine after four COVID-19 cases emerged from two other charter flights bringing players, staff, officials and media to Australia.

No players are among the five people who have tested positive.