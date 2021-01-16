UTEP seeks revenge on N. Texas

Sports

UTEP (6-5, 2-3) vs. North Texas (6-5, 2-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas goes for the season sweep over UTEP after winning the previous matchup in Denton. The teams last went at it on Jan. 15, when the Mean Green outshot UTEP 50 percent to 21.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 63-33 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell and James Reese have combined to account for 58 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For UTEP, Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jamal Bieniemy has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTEP is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-0 when scoring at least 68.

WINNING WHEN: The Mean Green are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 0-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Miners are 5-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 1-5 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all CUSA teams. The Miners have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

