Packers host Rams, Bills host Ravens

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL playoffs resume Saturday with two divisional-round games.

First, the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams.

No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than Green Bay. Nobody has played better defense than the Rams.

ackers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes and completion percentage this year while throwing just five interceptions for an offense scoring 31.8 points per game. He’ll be facing a defense led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.

The Rams have announced that Jared Goff will be the starting quarterback and John Wolford will be inactive after incurring a neck injury in the Rams’ 30-20 win at Seattle a week ago. Wolford got the Rams’ last two starts while Goff recovered from surgery on his broken right thumb.

Saturday night, the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills host the fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the teams’ first postseason meeting.

Buffalo has won seven straight following a 27-24 wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis. The win was the Bills’ first in the postseason in 25 years and snapped an 0-6 playoff skid. The Ravens have won six in a row following a 20-13 win at Tennessee last weekend. The road victory was Baltimore’s eighth in the playoffs under coach John Harbaugh, an NFL record.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson meet for the second time as starters. Both were among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. And both are coming off their first career playoff victories last weekend.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

More games suspended due to coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — The number of NBA games postponed since the start of the season stands at 13, after three games were called off Friday. Twelve of the postponements have come since Sunday.

Washington has seen four of its games pushed back, Boston and Phoenix have had three postponements.

Washington said Friday that it has six players who have tested positive for the virus and another three out because contact tracing. The Wizards last played on Monday against Phoenix and the earliest they’ll play again is Wednesday in Charlotte.

The Suns had a three-game homestand wiped away because they didn’t have enough cleared players.

The Celtics returned to the floor Friday night against Orlando, Boston’s first game in a week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Winnipeg Jets scrap practice over possible virus exposure

UNDATED (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets canceled practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The NHL team did not provide details and said information regarding plans for Sunday will come later. The Jets are scheduled to play at Toronto on Monday.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was held out of practice Wednesday while in COVID-19 protocol but played in Winnipeg’s season opener, a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Calgary on Thursday.

The NHL started its season Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Canada and the United States. The Dallas Stars’ first four games were postponed after 17 players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Australian Open arrivals face quarantine after 3 positive tests

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A group of elite tennis players will be confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days after health authorities said three people tested positive for COVID-19 after taking charter flights to Australia.

Health authorities said two positive cases emerged from a charter flight from Los Angeles, and later Saturday, Tennis Australia said there was a third positive case from a flight from Abu Dhabi. The flights were carrying players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start Feb. 8.

A total of 47 players from the two affected flights are now in a strictly enforced 14-day quarantine without the ability to leave their hotel rooms, even to practice. The other passengers are also being quarantined.

Players and officials were supposed to have received a negative COVID-19 tests before they boarded their flights. The people who tested positive on arrival have not been publicly identified.

BOSTON MARATHON-VIRTUAL VILLAGE

Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon have launched a virtual Athletes’ Village to reproduce at least some of the camaraderie of the real thing. The Boston Athletic Association says it’s an attempt to keep runners connected while a date for the 125th running of the planet’s most storied footrace is worked out.

Last April’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and tentatively rescheduled to sometime this autumn. But because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in hard-hit Massachusetts, officials still can’t say when in-person racing for the masses can safely resume.

Runners around the world are gathering in the virtual village to share training tips and encouragement.