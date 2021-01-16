UAB looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

Sports

UAB (10-1, 3-0) vs. Charlotte (5-6, 1-2)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its sixth straight conference win against Charlotte. UAB’s last CUSA loss came against the UTSA Roadrunners 66-59 on March 1, 2020. Charlotte lost 61-37 loss at home to UAB in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Milos Supica and Jhery Matos have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blazers have allowed just 51.7 points per game across three conference games. That’s an improvement from the 55.4 per game they gave up over seven non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The 49ers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blazers. Charlotte has an assist on 36 of 59 field goals (61 percent) across its previous three contests while UAB has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 55.2 points per game to opponents, which is the best mark in the country. The Charlotte offense has produced just 64.5 points through 11 games (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com