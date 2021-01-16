Navy looks to extend streak vs American

Sports

American (0-1, 0-1) vs. Navy (8-1, 5-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its sixth straight conference win against American. Navy’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 69-63 on March 5, 2020. American fell 87-86 in overtime at Navy in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: .

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cam Davis has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Navy field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with American sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: American went 12-6 against conference foes last season. In those 18 games, the Eagles gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring just 71.8 per contest. Navy went 8-10 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 65.1 points and giving up 67.4 per game in the process.

