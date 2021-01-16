Little Rock seeks revenge on Texas State

Sports

Texas State (8-4, 2-1) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (7-5, 3-2)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in Little Rock. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Bobcats shot 45.8 percent from the field while limiting Arkansas-Little Rock’s shooters to just 38.5 percent en route to a 63-59 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Arkansas-Little Rock’s scoring this season. For Texas State, Mason Harrell, Isiah Small and Marlin Davis have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bobcats have scored 72 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 42.2 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Arkansas-Little Rock has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its past three contests while Texas State has assists on 54 of 82 field goals (65.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bobcats 28th among Division I teams. The Arkansas-Little Rock offense has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 295th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com