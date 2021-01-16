La Salle looks for home win vs St. Joe’s

Sports

Saint Joseph’s (1-9, 0-4) vs. La Salle (5-8, 2-4)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its fifth straight win over Saint Joseph’s at Tom Gola Arena. The last victory for the Hawks at La Salle was a 69-48 win on Jan. 24, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Jack Clark, Clifton Moore and David Beatty have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up just 82 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 87.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Hall has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: La Salle is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.5 points, while allowing 86.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among A10 teams.

