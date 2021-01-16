Colgate looks to extend streak vs Holy Cross

Sports

Holy Cross (2-3, 2-3) vs. Colgate (4-1, 4-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Holy Cross. In its last eight wins against the Crusaders, Colgate has won by an average of 15 points. Holy Cross’ last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2017, a 56-50 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Jordan Burns has put up 17.6 points, four rebounds and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Raiders. Nelly Cummings has complemented Burns and is accounting for 13.8 points per game. The Crusaders are led by Austin Butler, who is averaging 16 points and 8.4 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 88.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Butler has connected on 59.1 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 21.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crusaders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Colgate has 44 assists on 97 field goals (45.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Holy Cross has assists on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has scored 88.8 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders seventh nationally. The Holy Cross defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st).

