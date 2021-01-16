BU looks to end streak vs Army

Sports

Army (7-3, 3-2) vs. Boston University (1-4, 1-4)

Case Gym, Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks to extend Boston University’s conference losing streak to five games. Boston University’s last Patriot League win came against the Holy Cross Crusaders 83-76 on Jan. 4. Army won easily 79-59 at Boston University in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has benefited heavily from its seniors. Josh Caldwell, Lonnie Grayson, Alex King and Nick Finke have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Black Knights points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 66.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.WATCH OUT FOR WALTER: Walter Whyte has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Army is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Knights are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Army has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points and allowing 66.7 points during those contests. Boston University is on a four-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 62.3 points while giving up 80.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Terriers have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

