Sports

MLB-NEWS

AP source: LeMahieu, Yanks work on $90 million, 6-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) are working to put in place a six-year contract worth about $90 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.

LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBIs in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base.

In other MLB news:

— The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks, another big move as they set their sights on a championship run. The deal announced Friday calls for Hendriks to earn $11 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023 and includes a $1 million signing bonus. The White Sox hold a $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout that would be paid in equal installments from 2024-33. Hendriks through in 2019 with 25 saves and a 1.80 ERA and dominated again last season. The 31-year-old right-hander finished second in the majors with 14 saves while posting a 1.78 ERA. He was on the mound when Oakland eliminated Chicago in Game 3 of their wild-card series.

— First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration Friday when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract. The 25-year-old enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic-shortened season, forcing his way into the everyday lineup and hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs and a .993 OPS in 50 games. He earned $214,380 prorated from his $578,826 salary. Eight Mets remained eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team Friday, including new shortstop Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’). Others eligible were outfielder Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Díaz, right-handers Miguel Castro, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo, and third baseman-outfielder J.D. Davis.

— An 18-year-old infielder from Cuba is among 11 players from four countries to sign with the Miami Marlins during Major League Baseball’s international signing period. Yiddi Cappe is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top 10 international prospects. He’s 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and has played shortstop in national competition in Cuba since he was 16. The Marlins also signed players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA fines Irving $50,000 for health and safety violations

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 on Friday for violating its health and safety protocols and said he could return to team activities with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The league added that he would be fined for each game he misses during a five-day quarantine period that would end Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Irving has missed the last five games while away from the Nets for personal reasons. He was seen in a video on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. The league’s protocols prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Irving is the second player to be fined for that. The other is his new teammate, James Harden.

It’s been a rough week for the NBA, with nine games postponed since Sunday amid positive COVID-19 tests for some players and potential exposures determined through contact tracing keeping others off the floor for several days. The postponed games have involved 13 teams.

Boston didn’t play for a full week and had three games pushed back. Miami lost twice in Philadelphia with half its roster unavailable because of virus-related issues, most of those involved players having to sit out after reviews of their contact-tracing data. Phoenix had a three-game homestand wiped away because the Suns didn’t have enough players to field a team.

It was also learned this week that 16 players tested positive in recent days, which was more than the NBA had seen in the last five weeks combined.

The league has ramped up the protocols as part of its response, putting in strict, albeit temporary, limits on what players can do both at home and on the road — essentially limiting them to practices, games, workouts and tending to essential matters. Additional testing is under consideration, and stricter mask rules also apply to coaches.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-CORRUPTION

Appeals court OKs convictions in college basketball scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York has upheld convictions against a sports marketer, an aspiring agent and a financial adviser in a college basketball scandal that spoiled the careers of several coaches.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said in its written decision Friday that the ends didn’t justify the means for defendants who maintained that what they did was the way it’s done in college basketball programs.

The convictions grew from the 2017 arrests of 10 individuals in what authorities described as a conspiracy to pay bribes to ensure NBA-bound college basketball stars would pledge allegiance to certain agents and handlers. Authorities said other bribes ensured top players would go to certain schools.

More than two dozen schools were ensnared in the scandal for misdeeds ranging from paying for meals to six-figure payments to recruits’ families.

Duke, Oregon, North Carolina State, Creighton and Texas were among the schools mentioned in testimony during a 2018 trial. At a second trial, individuals at the University of South Carolina, Oklahoma State University, the University of Arizona, the University of Southern California, Creighton University and Texas Christian University were implicated.

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Japan minister says ‘anything can happen’ with Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese cabinet minister has opened the door to a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics.

Taro Kono said at a news briefing that “anything can happen” in regard to the Summer Games that are scheduled to begin in just over six months.

The Japanese government and the local organizing committee have repeatedly said the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.” But Kono says “it could go either way.”

Much of Japan is under an emergency order with new cases rising across the country. Japan has handled the coronavirus better than most countries and has attributed about 4,000 deaths to COVID-19.

Kono suggested few fans are likely to be attending with the focus on 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes who must enter Japan. They will be accompanied by tens of thousands of officials, judges, volunteers, media, and broadcasters.

In a statement, Tokyo organizers did not address Kano’s comments but said that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga “expressed his determination to hold the games.”

Kono is the former defense minister and is now the minister for administrative and regulatory reform.

The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.