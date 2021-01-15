Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA fines Irving $50,000 for health and safety violations

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 on Friday for violating its health and safety protocols and said he could return to team activities with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The league said Irving would be fined for each game he misses during a five-day quarantine period that would end Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Irving has missed the last five games while away from the Nets for personal reasons. He was seen in a video on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. The league’s protocols prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Irving is the second player to be fined for that. The other is his new teammate, James Harden.

It’s been a rough week for the NBA, with nine games postponed since Sunday amid positive COVID-19 tests for some players and potential exposures determined through contact tracing keeping others off the floor for several days. The postponed games have involved 13 teams.

The league has ramped up the protocols as part of its response.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-BROWNS

Browns guard Bitiono back for playoffs after COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio has been activated from the COVID-19 list after missing last week’s playoff win over Pittsburgh.

Cleveland’s longest-tenured player had to isolate at home last week and missed his first career postseason game — and the Browns’ first since the 2002 season. But he’ll get his long-awaited chance to play in the postseason this week. The Browns, who stunned the Steelers in the wild-card round, face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: LeMahieu, Yanks work on $90 million, 6-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) are working to put in place a six-year contract worth about $90 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.

LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

In other MLB news:

— The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks, another big move as they set their sights on a championship run. The deal calls for Hendriks to earn $11 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023 and includes a $1 million signing bonus. The White Sox hold a $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout that would be paid in equal installments from 2024-33. The 31-year-old right-hander finished second in the majors with 14 saves while posting a 1.78 ERA.

— Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has agreed to a $16.1 million, one-year contract with the World Series champions that avoids salary arbitration. The outfielder and first baseman was the 2019 NL MVP and 2017 NL Rookie of the Year. He hit a career-low .239 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in the shortened season, down from a .305 average with 47 homers and 115 RBIs, all career bests the year before. He slumped to a .136 average with one homer and three RBIs in the World Series against Tampa Bay as the Dodgers won their first title since 1988.

— The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by signing the former All-Stars to one-year contracts. Hader signed for $6,675,000 while Woodruff agreed to a $3,275,000. The agreements mean the Brewers won’t have any arbitration cases heading into the 2021 season. Hader was 1-2 with an NL-leading 13 saves and a career-high 3.79 ERA in 21 games last year. Woodruff went 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

— Slick-fielding third baseman Matt Chapman reached agreement on a $6.49 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics to avoid arbitration, and the club also secured deals with its five other arbitration-eligible players.

— The Texas Rangers agreed to one-year deals to avoid arbitration with their Gold Glove winners. Right fielder Joey Gallo got a $6.2 million deal, after a $4.4 million agreement at this time last year to avoid arbitration. Expected starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa got a $2 million deal, up from his $587,000 salary last season when he won a Gold Glove at third base.

— The Pittsburgh Pirates reached contract agreements for the 2021 season with pitcher Joe Musgrove and eight others. Musgrove, the team’s opening day starter in 2020, will make $4.45 million after going 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season. Catcher Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in his first year as a starter, earned a raise to $1.3 million. First baseman Colin Moran, who hit a team-high 10 home runs last season, saw his salary jump to $2.8 million.

— Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling. The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration

— The Atlanta Braves have agreed to deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter that avoid arbitration. The Braves agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal with Fried and a $1.3 million, one-year deal with Minter.

— First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract. The 25-year-old enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic-shortened season, forcing his way into the everyday lineup and hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs and a .993 OPS in 50 games.

— The Cleveland Indians avoided salary arbitration with catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Phil Maton and infielder Amed Rosario, agreeing to one-year deals with three players who joined them via trade in the past six months.

— Right-hander Reyes Moronta agreed to a $695,000, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday to avoid salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever didn’t pitch during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as he worked back from shoulder surgery.

— An 18-year-old infielder from Cuba is among 11 players from four countries to sign with the Miami Marlins during Major League Baseball’s international signing period. Yiddi Cappe is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top 10 international prospects. The Marlins also signed players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT-BRACKET

One-city March Madness leads to more straightforward bracket

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There will be a bit less mystery to the March Madness bracket. With the entire tournament taking place in Indiana because of the pandemic, the NCAA selection committee no longer has to adjust matchups for travel concerns. The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said Friday that teams will be bracketed more closely to their true seeding, 1-68. In the past, adjustments were made to keep teams as close as possible to their campuses for the early rounds.

The matchups for the opening-round games will not change, with the four lowest-seeded teams meeting in two games and the last four at-large teams to make the field meeting in the other two.

There will be 37 at-large spots available — one more this year because of the Ivy League’s cancellation of its season.

Selection Sunday remains scheduled for March 14, but the NCAA hasn’t announced the dates of the tournament yet.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-CORRUPTION

Appeals court OKs convictions in college basketball scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York has upheld convictions against a sports marketer, an aspiring agent and a financial adviser in a college basketball scandal that spoiled the careers of several coaches.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said in its written decision Friday that the ends didn’t justify the means for defendants who maintained that what they did was the way it’s done in college basketball programs.

The convictions grew from the 2017 arrests of 10 individuals in what authorities described as a conspiracy to pay bribes to ensure NBA-bound college basketball stars would pledge allegiance to certain agents and handlers. Authorities said other bribes ensured top players would go to certain schools.

More than two dozen schools were ensnared in the scandal for misdeeds ranging from paying for meals to six-figure payments to recruits’ families.

Duke, Oregon, North Carolina State, Creighton and Texas were among the schools mentioned in testimony during a 2018 trial. At a second trial, individuals at the University of South Carolina, Oklahoma State University, the University of Arizona, the University of Southern California, Creighton University and Texas Christian University were implicated.

NASCAR-PITBULL

Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner. The organization will make its debut next month at the Daytona 500.

“Mr. Worldwide” joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. Jordan is a part owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin. Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks. The team has hired driver Daniel Suarez.