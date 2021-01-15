Maryland faces Wingate

Sports

Wingate vs. Maryland (7-6)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins will be taking on the Bulldogs of Division II Wingate. Maryland is coming off a 66-63 win on the road against Illinois in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Donta Scott has averaged 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Terrapins. Aaron Wiggins is also a key contributor, with 11.9 points and five rebounds per game.DONTA FROM DEEP: Through 13 games, Maryland’s Donta Scott has connected on 53.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 74.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland went 10-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Terrapins put up 77.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.

