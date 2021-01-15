Denver looks to end streak vs Oral Roberts

Sports

Oral Roberts (7-6, 4-1) vs. Denver (1-9, 0-3)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to five games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 69-63 on Feb. 29, 2020. Oral Roberts got past Denver by four in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor and RJ Glasper have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 90 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 82.8 points per game and allowed 74.2 points per game across five conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 72.6 points scored and 85 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last five games. Abmas has accounted for 46 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oral Roberts has won its last three road games, scoring 89.7 points and allowing 80.7 points during those contests. Denver has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 77.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pioneers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Denver has 28 assists on 64 field goals (43.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Oral Roberts has assists on 33 of 82 field goals (40.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 23rd among Division I teams. The Denver defense has allowed 78.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 246th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com