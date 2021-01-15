Campbell looks for home win vs Presbyterian

Sports

Presbyterian (3-4, 1-2) vs. Campbell (7-7, 3-4)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its seventh straight win over Presbyterian at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The last victory for the Blue Hose at Campbell was a 70-63 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Campbell’s Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while Jordan Whitfield has put up 14.5 points. For the Blue Hose, Trevon Reddish has averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while Owen McCormack has put up 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blue Hose have given up only 60.7 points per game to Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Presbyterian has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Camels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hose. Campbell has an assist on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Presbyterian has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game.

