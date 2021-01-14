Toledo looks to extend streak vs Akron

Sports

Toledo (11-3, 6-0) vs. Akron (4-3, 2-2)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its ninth straight conference win against Akron. Toledo’s last MAC loss came against the Northern Illinois Huskies 71-50 on March 3, 2020. Akron lost 67-65 at Northern Illinois in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Akron’s Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 21 points and seven assists while Enrique Freeman has put up 9.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Rockets, Marreon Jackson has averaged 16.2 points and 4.9 assists while Ryan Rollins has put up 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Zips have given up just 67.5 points per game to MAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 81 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: L. Jackson has had his hand in 48 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Akron has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Zips have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Akron has 42 assists on 65 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three contests while Toledo has assists on 63 of 102 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo and Akron are the class of the MAC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Rockets are ranked first in the conference with 11 3-pointers made per game this season, including 12.4 per game over their last five. The Zips are ranked second among all MAC teams and have made 9.6 3-pointers per game this year.

