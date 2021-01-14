Ranked teams meet as No. 23 Minnesota hosts No. 7 Michigan

Sports

No. 7 Michigan (11-0, 6-0) vs. No. 23 Minnesota (10-4, 3-4)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 7 Michigan visits No. 23 Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown. Michigan has three wins and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Minnesota has won three of its seven games against ranked teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wolverines have given up only 62.8 points per game to Big Ten opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARCUS: Carr has connected on 36.3 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 27 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Wolverines 29th among Division I teams. The Minnesota defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th overall).

