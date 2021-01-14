Nevada looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Sports

Fresno State (5-3, 3-3) vs. Nevada (8-5, 3-3)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Fresno State. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, Nevada has won by an average of 9 points. Fresno State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, an 81-76 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Nevada’s Grant Sherfield has averaged 17.8 points, four rebounds and 5.6 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.5 points and four rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 18.1 points and 10.6 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 13.9 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 64.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Sherfield has had his hand in 59 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Nevada is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 3-5 when opponents exceed 64 points. Fresno State is 5-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 0-3 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MWC team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

