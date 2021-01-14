Murphy, Wofford visit Chattanooga

Sports

Wofford (7-4, 4-1) vs. Chattanooga (11-3, 2-3)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Storm Murphy and Wofford will battle Malachi Smith and Chattanooga. The senior Murphy has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Smith, a junior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Chattanooga has depended on senior leadership this year while Wofford has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Smith, David Jean-Baptiste, Stefan Kenic, A.J. Caldwell and Josh Ayeni have combined to account for 76 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season and 85 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Murphy, Tray Hollowell, Morgan Safford and Sam Godwin have combined to account for 61 percent of all Wofford scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 79 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 71.7 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Murphy has accounted for 43 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last five games. Murphy has 33 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has won its last three road games, scoring 68.7 points, while allowing 62.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mocs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Chattanooga has 46 assists on 86 field goals (53.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Wofford has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

