Kent State, Ohio meet in conference play

Kent State (5-3, 2-2) vs. Ohio (7-5, 3-3)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Kent State faces Ohio. Kent State beat Central Michigan by nine on the road in its last outing. Ohio is coming off a 78-61 home win against Miami in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Danny Pippen is averaging 20.9 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Flashes. Mike Nuga is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 19 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Jason Preston, who is averaging 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and six assists.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Flashes. Ohio has 59 assists on 86 field goals (68.6 percent) over its past three outings while Kent State has assists on 44 of 92 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Kent State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.7 percent, the 23rd-best mark in the country. Ohio has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent from the field through 12 games (ranked 260th).

