Gordon, Nicholls St. visit Central Ark.

Nicholls State (5-5, 3-1) vs. Central Arkansas (3-9, 2-2)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Ty Gordon and Nicholls State will take on Rylan Bergersen and Central Arkansas. Gordon is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Bergersen has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Arkansas’ Bergersen, Eddy Kayouloud and Jared Chatham have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 78.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 66.6 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bergersen has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-8 this year when it scores 80 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 81.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Central Arkansas has an assist on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) over its past three contests while Nicholls State has assists on 32 of 94 field goals (34 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com