Georgia looks to end streak vs Ole Miss

Georgia (7-4, 0-4) vs. Mississippi (6-5, 1-3)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks to extend Georgia’s conference losing streak to five games. Georgia’s last SEC win came against the Mississippi Rebels 81-63 on March 11, 2020. Mississippi lost 72-63 on the road to Florida on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 assists to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Toumani Camara is also a key contributor, producing 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Rebels have been led by Devontae Shuler, who is averaging 13.2 points and four assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wheeler has accounted for 44 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Mississippi is 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-5 when opponents shoot better than that. Georgia is 6-0 when allowing 42.4 percent or less and 1-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. Georgia has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).

