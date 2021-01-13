Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Hawks-Suns game latest to be called off by NBA amid virus

UNDATED (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Their game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks has been called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate.

It’s the sixth postponement in the NBA since Sunday and the third on Wednesday’s schedule, joining Utah at Washington and Orlando at Boston. It also marks the second consecutive time that a team ran into issues after playing in Washington. The Miami Heat lost eight players to COVID-related issues following their road game against the Wizards on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the league and the National Basketball Players Association released updated rules that will be in place for at least the next two weeks, requiring players and team staff to remain at their residences when in their home markets and being prohibited from leaving their hotels when on the road — with exceptions primarily for practices and games.

Additional measures now include limiting team pregame meetings in locker rooms to 10 minutes, with the extra caveat that everyone must wear a mask. The mask-wearing rules in bench areas during games have also been stiffened.

NFL-NEWS

Browns get Denzel Ward back

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ top cornerback is back with the team after missing Cleveland’s past two games — one of them a playoff win — with COVID-19.

Denzel Ward was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday along with cornerback Kevin Johnson as the Browns began practicing for Sunday’s playoff game at Kansas City against the top-seeded Chiefs.

The Browns could use their help. They gave up 501 yards passing on Sunday to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who picked on Cleveland’s backups.

Ward’s return could be followed by coach Kevin Stefanski’s. The first-year coach also missed Sunday’s wild-card win at Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Stefanski is on track to be back at the team’s facility on Thursday.

In other NFL news:

— The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be penalized after the NFL looked into the way the team handled its quarterback decisions in the final regular-season game against Washington, according to two people familiar with the decision. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to reveal the conversations. Coach Doug Pederson removed Jalen Hurts for third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss. The Eagles trailed by a field goal at the time. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2018. He was picked on his second attempt and lost a fumble. Washington secured the NFC East title with the win and the Giants were eliminated. The loss gave Philadelphia the sixth pick in the draft instead of the ninth.

— The Chicago Bears plan to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season. Chairman George McCaskey says the team opted against sweeping changes in leadership after the Bears slipped into the playoffs despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row. The announcement comes on the heels of the Bears’ wild-card loss at New Orleans on Sunday, their second playoff appearance in three years. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018, which was Nagy’s first season. The Bears have two playoff appearances and a 42-54 regular-season record in six years under Pace, while Nagy is 28-20. There was speculation Pace or Nagy could be on their way out when the Bears lost six in a row this season.

MLB-BLUE JAYS-SHAPIRO

Mark Shapiro gets 5-year extension as Blue Jays’ CEO

(Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.)

TORONTO (AP) — Mark Shapiro (shuh-PY’-roh) has been given a five-year contract extension as the Toronto Blue Jays’ president and chief executive officer.

Rogers Communications, which owns the team, made the announcement Wednesday. Rogers chairman Edward Rogers said Shapiro’s leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team’s growth and development.

The Blue Jays returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. Toronto was 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened season, earning a wild card in the expanded playoffs. The Blue Jays were swept over two games in the first round by eventual AL champion Tampa Bay.

Shapiro worked for the Cleveland Indians before becoming the Blue Jays’ president on Oct. 31, 2015.