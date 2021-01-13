Quinnipiac, Monmouth meet in conference play

Sports

Quinnipiac (3-3, 1-1) vs. Monmouth (5-4, 5-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Quinnipiac squares off against Monmouth. Quinnipiac fell 45-42 to Manhattan on Saturday. Monmouth is coming off a 72-62 win over Marist on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUIRE: Brendan McGuire has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 65.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Monmouth has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its past three games while Quinnipiac has assists on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Quinnipiac has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Bobcats have held opposing shooters to 31.8 percent.

