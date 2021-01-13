ODU looks to extend streak vs Rice

Sports

Old Dominion (7-3, 3-1) vs. Rice (9-3, 3-1)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Rice. Old Dominion has won by an average of 6 points in its last six wins over the Owls. Rice’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 75-66 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rice’s Max Fiedler has averaged 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and four assists while Travis Evee has put up 15.8 points. For the Monarchs, Malik Curry has averaged 14.3 points and four assists while Kalu Ezikpe has put up 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Owls have scored 84.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 74.5 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Fiedler has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Rice field goals over the last three games. Fiedler has accounted for 27 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Old Dominion’s A.J. Oliver II has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 37.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 12 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Rice has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a collective unit has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com