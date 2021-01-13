No. 11 Houston looks to extend streak vs USF

Sports

No. 11 Houston (10-1, 5-1) vs. South Florida (7-5, 3-3)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. Houston has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 71-62 win.

SENIOR STUDS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Quentin Grimes has connected on 34.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. South Florida has an assist on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Houston has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 56.4 points per game to opponents, which is the second-best mark in the country. The South Florida offense has put up just 68.6 points through 12 games (ranked 208th among Division I teams).

