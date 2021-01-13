Michigan State looks to extend streak vs No. 5 Iowa

Sports

Michigan State (8-4, 2-4) vs. No. 5 Iowa (11-2, 5-1)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 5 Iowa. Michigan State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2016, a 76-59 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Henry has connected on 25.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 80 points or fewer. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 when opponents score more than 80 points.

STREAK STATS: Iowa has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 94 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-best rate in the country. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

