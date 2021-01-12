Utah looks for home win vs Stanford

Sports

Stanford (8-3, 4-1) vs. Utah (4-5, 1-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its sixth straight win over Stanford at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Utah was an 87-56 win on Jan. 27, 2013.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Jaiden Delaire have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Cardinal have scored 76.2 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DA SILVA: da Silva has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-5 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stanford is a perfect 8-0 when the team records at least eight offensive rebounds. The Cardinal are 0-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Utah offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 28th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.2 percent of all Stanford possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com