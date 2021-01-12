Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ALABAMA CELEBRATION

Alabama fans ignore precautions for celebration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of excited football fans ignored pandemic precautions and partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State for the national championship.

City officials had urged people to watch the game at home and celebrate privately to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. But students and others poured out of jam-packed bars near campus as time expired in Miami.

The massive crowd that resulted was recorded by traffic cameras and images posted on social media. Many of the fans screaming and cheering in the middle of the street didn’t take basic precautions like wearing face masks.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-POLL

Alabama a unanimous No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama has finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the 11th time after finishing with the program’s first perfect season since 2009.

The Crimson Tide were a unanimous No. 1 in the final poll, getting 61 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 52-24 in the national championship game. The Buckeyes finished second, followed by Clemson at No. 3.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed tonight’s basketball game between in-state rivals Tennessee — ranked 10th — and Vanderbilt. It’s because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores’ program.

The game was a late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 issues at Missouri, where Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play, and at South Carolina, Tennessee’s originally scheduled opponent.

Vanderbilt is still set to visit Tennessee on Saturday night as originally scheduled.

Among the games still on the schedule:

— After being idled for a week because of a postponed game against Penn State, seventh-ranked Michigan hosts number-nine Wisconsin tonight. The Wolverines are unbeaten in ten games this season.

— Sixth-ranked Kansas, coming off of a hard-earned win over Oklahoma, is at Oklahoma State.

— Two ranked teams meet in Blacksburg, Virginia, where number-20 Virginia Tech hosts 19th-ranked Duke.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Miami at Philadelphia, short-handed because of COVID

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After their game on Sunday against the Celtics was postponed because of contract tracing concerns within the Heat, Miami is back in action tonight in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

The Heat could be without eight players — including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo — for several days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, tonight’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

In other action:

— Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets will be out as the Nets host the Denver Nuggets tonight. It’s the fourth straight game he’s missed for personal reasons. Coach Steve Nash said yesterday that he has no updates on Irving’s status.

— The Los Angeles Lakers have won six out of seven as they head into tonight’s matchup against the Rockets in Houston. On Sunday, Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 45 points as the Lakers beat the Rockets 120-102.

— Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up a stretch of five games in seven days as they host the Utah Jazz. San Antonio plays in Oklahoma City in the final game of a five-game road trip. And the Indiana Pacers visit the Golden State Warriors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-WIZARDS

Two Wizards go on health list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards say two of their players are going on the NBA’s health and safety protocols list. The announcement Tuesday is the latest in a wave of bad news related to the coronavirus pandemic for the league in recent days.

The Wizards canceled their Tuesday practice, saying that decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” They beat the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and are scheduled to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Wizards did not identify the two players.

The NBA has called off three games since Sunday because of virus-related issues.

NFL-BILLS-FREEMAN

Agent: Bills agree to sign RB Freeman to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad. Freeman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement first reported by ESPN.com.

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week. He joins Buffalo after the Bills lost rookie running back Zack Moss to a season-ending ankle injury in a 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over Indianapolis last Saturday.

Freeman must first undergo the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols before being allowed to practice, making it unlikely he’ll be available for Buffalo’s divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-COLLITON

Colliton agrees to 2-year extension with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton has agreed to a two-year contract extension on the eve of his third season with the team.

Colliton is 62-58-17 since he replaced Joel Quenneville in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. He guided Chicago into the postseason last year, winning a four-game series against Edmonton before being eliminated by Vegas. Colliton’s extension runs through the 2022-23 season.

The Blackhawks open this season on Colliton’s 36th birthday on Wednesday at Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.