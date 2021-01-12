Boise State looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

Sports

Boise State (11-1, 7-0) vs. Wyoming (7-3, 1-2)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Wyoming. Boise State has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Cowboys. Wyoming’s last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, a 79-78 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Marcus Williams, Hunter Maldonado and Kenny Foster have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Broncos have scored 79.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they recorded over four non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Boise State has won its last four road games, scoring 87.5 points, while allowing 67.5 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Wyoming has an assist on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Boise State has assists on 44 of 91 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Boise State defense has held opponents to just 61.2 points per game, the 20th-lowest in Division I. Wyoming has given up an average of 75.8 points through 10 games (ranked 221st, nationally).

