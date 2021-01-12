Auburn looks to end streak vs Georgia

Sports

Auburn (6-6, 0-4) vs. Georgia (7-3, 0-3)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks to extend Auburn’s conference losing streak to five games. Auburn’s last SEC win came against the Tennessee Volunteers 85-63 on March 7, 2020. Georgia lost 99-69 on the road to Arkansas in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Auburn’s Allen Flanigan, Justin Powell and JT Thor have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sahvir Wheeler has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Wheeler has accounted for 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Auburn has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Auburn has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 77.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Bulldogs have pushed that total to 79.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

