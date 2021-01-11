Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Alabama vs. Ohio St

MIAMI (AP) — No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State meet tonight for the College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Crimson Tide are back in the championship game for the first time since 2018 when they lost to Clemson. Alabama is led by Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Heisman finalist Mac Jones and All-America running back Najee Harris.

The Buckeyes are looking for their first national championship since 2014, when they won the inaugural College Football Playoff. Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes for Ohio State in its semifinal victory over Clemson.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP-COVID

Game being played at COVID vaccination and testing site

MIAMI (AP) — The College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is being played at a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The state of Florida began offering vaccines last week at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium, where the title game kicks off Monday night. The vaccine is available there to healthcare workers and those 65 and older.

The stadium has also been a coronavirus testing site. Vaccination and testing operations closed early Monday so the site could prepare for the game.

Because of the pandemic, attendance will be limited to 16,000 for the final game of the college season. COVID-19 caused the postponement or cancellation of nearly 130 games this season.

NFL-EAGLES-PEDERSON

Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson was a starting quarterback in Philadelphia in 1999 and later served as an assistant coach under Andy Reid with the Eagles. The Eagles hired him in 2016 after abruptly firing Chip Kelly. Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England in just his second season with backup quarterback Nick Foles filling in after Wentz was injured.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expects to be back with his team this week after missing Sunday night’s playoff win over Pittsburgh with COVID-19. Stefanski tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and had to watch Cleveland’s 48-37 victory over the Steelers from his home’s basement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Two more NBA games affected

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues.

The league postponed Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics. Those moves come one day after Miami’s game in Boston was called off because of contact-tracing issues within the Heat, who were bracing to be without multiple players for the next several days, AP was told.

NBA-NETS-IRVING

No word on Irving’s return to Nets after he misses 3 games

NEW YORK (AP) — The timing of Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets remains unknown, with coach Steve Nash saying he had no update on the point guard’s status.

Irving has missed the last three games for personal reasons. Nash has said it’s a private matter and has refused to say much about Irving’s absence. He did say that he believed Irving was tested for the coronavirus on Sunday, though he wasn’t sure about Monday.

Whether Irving has continued to be tested during his time away could determine how quickly he would be eligible to play upon his return. Brooklyn’s next game is Tuesday against Denver.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg. It is the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record. The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook’s left quadriceps has been hurt by “repeated contact” since the beginning of the season. Westbrook is averaging more than 19 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Gonzaga still on top

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season. The Zags received 63 first-place votes from a national media panel and the Bears had one.

Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Gonzaga beat BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88 last week to stretch its winning streak to 16 straight, dating to last season. Baylor beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold.

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17. Louisville is back in the rankings at No. 16 and Ohio State returned at No. 21. Rutgers, Michigan State and Florida State tumbled out.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor-West Virginia postponed

WACO, Texas (AP) — The men’s basketball game Tuesday between No. 13 West Virginia and No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia said in a statement that it will work with Baylor and the Big 12 to reschedule the game.

Both teams last played on Saturday. Baylor’s next scheduled game is on Saturday at No. 15 Texas Tech, while West Virginia is slated to host TCU on Saturday.

GOLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP-TRUMP

PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA of America has voted to leave Trump National Golf Club for its PGA Championship event next year.

The decision stems from the Trump-fueled insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. The PGA had agreed in 2014 to take the ’22 PGA to Trump’s course in New Jersey. CEO Seth Waugh says the board and its officers began discussing the move after the riot.

The board voted Sunday night. Still to be determined is where the PGA Championship will be played next year. The PGA previously played its Senior PGA at a Trump course in 2017.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN-TRUMP

R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump’s Turnberry

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The chief executive of the R&A says Donald Trump’s ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for “the foreseeable future.”

Turnberry hasn’t hosted the tournament since it was bought by Trump in 2014. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says his organization has no plans to award Turnberry the tournament “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.”

Slumbers’ comments came a day after the PGA of America voted to take the PGA Championship event away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course next year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-HALL OF FAME

Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class

UNDATED (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the class that will be inducted in December. Joining Palmer and Stoops will be running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State and Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction to the Altanta-based hall along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.