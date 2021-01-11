No. 6 Kansas looks to extend streak vs Oklahoma St.

Sports

No. 6 Kansas (10-2, 4-1) vs. Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oklahoma State. Kansas has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Cowboys. Oklahoma State’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2018, an 82-64 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed only 65.8 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Wilson has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cowboys are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Jayhawks are 10-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.2 percent or worse, and 0-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State has 46 assists on 86 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three contests while Kansas has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Cowboys have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season.

