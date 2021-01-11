No. 18 Virginia looks to extend streak vs ND

Sports

Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4) vs. No. 18 Virginia (7-2, 3-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Notre Dame. In its last five wins against the Fighting Irish, Virginia has won by an average of 10 points. Notre Dame’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2017, a 71-58 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cavaliers have allowed only 55.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Prentiss Hubb has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Notre Dame is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over seven times or fewer. The Cavaliers are 2-2 when they record more than seven turnovers. The Notre Dame defense has forced 8.2 turnovers per game this year and 7.7 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Notre Dame defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 12.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).

