Butler, St. John’s meet in conference play

Butler (3-6, 2-4) vs. St. John’s (6-6, 1-5)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as Butler faces St. John’s. Both squads are coming off of tough losses this past Saturday. St. John’s lost 97-79 on the road to Creighton, while Butler came up short in a 72-60 game at home to UConn.

FAB FRESHMEN: Butler has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Jair Bolden, Bryce Nze, Chuck Harris and Myles Tate have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JAIR: Bolden has connected on 43.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-6 when it allows at least 68 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Butler has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74.7 per game.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic St. John’s offense has averaged 76.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Red Storm 14th nationally. Butler has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 64.5 possessions per game (ranked 325th).

