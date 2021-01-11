Brown, Miami visit Ohio

Sports

Miami (4-3, 1-1) vs. Ohio (6-5, 2-3)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Dalonte Brown and Miami will face Dwight Wilson III and Ohio. Brown is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Wilson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Wilson has put up 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas has paired with Wilson and is accounting for 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The RedHawks have been led by Brown, who is averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DALONTE: Brown has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 0-5 when opponents score more than 73 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Ohio has 49 assists on 86 field goals (57 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MAC teams. The RedHawks have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.

