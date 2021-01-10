Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Ravens beat Titans 20-13 in first game of tripleheader

UNDATED (AP) — Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.

The Ravens rallied from 10 points down, snapping a string of 21 straight games they have lost by when trailing by 10 or more.

They also shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and held Tennessee to its fewest points all season. In their past two meetings Henry ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined. On Sunday, with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore defensive line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.

Baltimore smothered a Tennessee offense that tied for fourth, averaging 30.7 points a game, and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offense.

The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.

Baltimore will next play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in a divisional game.

The New Orleans Saints are aiming to become the first NFC wild card home to win this weekend as they host the Chicago Bears.

The Saints enter Sunday’s game as the NFC’s No. 2 seed after going 12-4 this season, while the Bears squeaked into the playoffs at 8-8. The stakes are high for the four-time NFC South champs, who hope to snap a string of sudden and stunning ends to their playoff runs the past three seasons. It could be the last shot for quarterback Drew Brees, who turns 42 this month and hasn’t committed to playing beyond this season. Brees led the Saints to the city’s only major pro sports championship 11 seasons ago.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas are in uniform, a day after returning to the active roster. Kamara wasn’t able to practice all week because of COVID-19 protocols. Thomas and return man Deonte Harris returned to practice this week and were activated from injured reserve. The Bears have scratched starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson but activated linebacker Josh Woods. Both had been listed as questionable with injuries.

The Cleveland Browns got some good news ahead of their game at Pittsburgh Sunday night: They have no new positive COVID-19 tests after nearly a week of issues leading into their first playoff game in almost two decades. But they’ll face the AFC North champions without coach Kevin Stefanski or Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio because of virus issues. Cleveland is making its first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

The Browns are facing two other major droughts: They’ve lost 17 straight at Heinz Field and haven’t won a road playoff game since 1969.

NBA-WIZARDS-BRYANT

Wizards lose Thomas Bryant to torn ACL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn ACL in his left knee.

Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards’ loss to the Heat Saturday night. An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear.

The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.

Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 65% shooting this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Celtics list 7 players unavailable vs Heat

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics have listed seven players as unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols that were installed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the most any team has been without because of virus-related issues so far this season but does not necessarily mean any of the affected Celtics tested positive.

The Celtics ruled out Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

A pair of other Celtics are injured, which leaves Boston with the minimum eight players available on Sunday.

There is a possibility that players could miss multiple days if they were exposed to someone with the virus. Boston plays at Chicago on Tuesday and then returns home for matchups against Orlando on Wednesday and Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Vancouver cancels practices and workouts over virus concerns

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have canceled their training camp practices and workouts due to potential exposure to COVID-19. The Canucks said in a release that Sunday’s cancellation was made “out of abundance of caution” and provided no further details.

Vancouver’s decision comes as NHL teams gear up for an abbreviated 56-game season that is set to start Wednesday, when the Canucks are scheduled to visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19.

The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice due to possible exposure. On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins canceled practice for the same reason.

The governments of the five Canadian provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech men’s hoops halts 3rd game in row

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia Tech has called off its third straight men’s basketball game because of COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets were set to host Pittsburgh in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the game has been postponed because of positive tests within the Georgia Tech program. No makeup date has been determined.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t played since a Jan. 3 victory over Wake Forest. They also postponed games at Notre Dame and Louisville over the past week.

This will be the second straight postponement for the Panthers, following this past Saturday’s scheduled home game against Florida State. Georgia Tech is now set to resume Saturday at N.C. State. The Panthers will have a 10-day layoff before their next game, also Saturday at home against Syracuse.

In other virus-related postponements:

— Southeastern Conference men’s basketball games on Tuesday featuring Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at No. 13 Missouri have been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs. It’s the seventh time in just over a month that the South Carolina men won’t be able to play a scheduled game due to issues with COVID-19. Missouri paused all men’s basketball activities on Friday as a result of COVID-19 protocols. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined.