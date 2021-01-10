Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Three more playoff games on tap

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s wild-card weekend continues Sunday with a second straight playoff tripleheader.

The Tennessee Titans are hosting their first playoff game since 2008 against the same franchise that ended their postseason run that year, Baltimore. The Ravens are making their third straight playoff trip and ninth in 13 years under coach John Harbaugh. This is the third playoff berth in four seasons for the Titans and second straight under third-year coach Mike Vrabel.

The two teams met in the divisional playoffs last year in Baltimore and Derrick Henry ran all over the Ravens for 195 yards. When they met again in November Henry had 133 yards in an overtime win on his way to a 2,000-yard season. Henry also led the NFL with 17 touchdown runs.

The Baltimore Ravens have cornerback Jimmy Smith back for the game after he missed the past three games with an injured shoulder. The Titans will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson for a third straight game because of a hamstring.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a fourth straight NFC South title as they open the playoffs against the recently resurgent Chicago Bears. The Saints are the NFC’s No. 2 seed after going 12-4. Three of those victories came during a four-game stretch when their record-setting quarterback Drew Brees was out with rib and lung injuries. The Bears lost to the Saints in overtime in November but won three of their last four games to make the playoffs. Mitchell Trubisky went 6-3 as the Bears’ starting quarterback this season and is slated to start in New Orleans.

The Cleveland Browns are ending their long playoff drought in a familiar place. Cleveland will make its first postseason appearance since the 2002 season Sunday night in Pittsburgh. The teams split their two meetings this season with each winning on their home field. The AFC North champion Steelers have dominated the Browns at Heinz Field by winning each of the last 17 meetings there.

Cleveland will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and standout guard Joel Bitonio because of COVID-19 issues that kept them from practicing most of the past week. Special teams coordinator Mike Preifer will fill in for Stefanski.