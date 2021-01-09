Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Bills win in first of three playoff games today

UNDATED (AP) — Bills win playoff games for first time in 25 years.

The Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game for the first time in 25 years. They held off Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the first of six wild card games this weekend. The Bills allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns but stiffened in the final minute while the Colts were trying to get into field goal range. On fourth down from midfield, Rivers heaved a Hail Mary toward the goal line that was knocked down.

The Seattle Seahawks are now hosting the Los Angeles Rams for their third meeting of the season. The teams split their two previous games, with the Rams winning in Los Angeles and the Seahawks claiming a 20-9 victory two weeks ago in Seattle that clinched the NFC West title. The Rams are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence. The Seahawks have won 10 straight home playoff games, but this will be their first since January 2017.

Tonight, Washington takes a 7-9 record into its home game against Tom Brady and the 11-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the 42nd NFL playoff game for six-time Super Bowl champion Brady, and his first not in a New England Patriots uniform. Washington rookie Chase Young is fired up to take his shot at Brady after leading all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-BROWNS

Three Browns activated

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally caught a break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh.

The hard-hitting Harrison’s return helps a depleted Cleveland secondary missing cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who remain on the COVID-19 list and will not play.

Ward is the Browns’ best defensive back and his absence hurts as he would have been assigned to cover Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh’s top deep threats.

The sixth-seeded Browns, at 11-and-5, will make their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season short-handed.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio tested positive this week and cannot take part in the game because league rules require anyone testing positive to isolate for 10 days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-76ERS

76ers play without Simmons, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are playing today without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and have the minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns.

Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn. That forced the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing and contact tracing.

Coach Doc Rivers said before the game against Denver the Sixers will have seven players available and that injured forward Mike Scott would be active but not play.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Jones’ 3 lifts No. 4 Texas over No. 14 West Virginia 72-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia. Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left. Ramey scored 19 points for Texas, which trailed for most of the game and had to come from nine points down in the second half.

In other action involving ranked teams:

— Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and seventh-ranked Creighton pulled away early in a 97-79 victory over St. John’s. The Bluejays won their sixth straight Big East game in the same season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013. The Red Storm dropped to 0-4 on the road.

— Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers 79-68. The Buckeyes used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime. Ohio State improved to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Rutgers lost its third in a row and fell to 7-4, including 3-4 in the conference.

— Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest 79-68 in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Krzyzewski had missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College due to quarantine protocols. Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend its homecourt dominance in the long-running in-state series.

— No. 19 Clemson has postponed men’s basketball games at North Carolina Saturday and at Syracuse on Tuesday. The Atlantic Coast Conference said a combination of a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within Clemson’s program made it necessary to postpone the games. Clemson’s next game is at home against Virginia on Jan. 16.

— Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Virginia to a 61-49 victory over Boston College. Sam Hauser scored 17 with 10 boards to help the Cavaliers win their third straight since a defeat to top-ranked Gonzaga. The Eagles have lost eight of their last nine matchups against Virginia. The one victory was in January against the No. 18 and defending NCAA champion Cavaliers.

MLB-NATIONALS-SCHWARBER

Kyle Schwarber signs with Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because a physical exam was still pending.

Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .188. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs for Chicago. He was a member of the Cubs’ drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.

Elsewhere in the Majors:

— The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale. The 28-year-old Coonrod went 0-2 with three saves and a 9.82 ERA in 18 appearances for the Giants last season. He is 5-3 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in two seasons with the Giants. He has made 51 career appearances, all in relief. Ragsdale was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the June 2020 draft out of the University of South Florida. He participated in the 2020 Florida Instructional League.

NFL-JETS-COACHING SEARCH

Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy. Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets after they fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons.

New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Jets are also expected to speak to Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in the next few days as the team’s list of candidates grows.

The 31-year-old Brady completed his first season as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

NHL-ISLANDERS-BARZAL

Mathew Barzal agrees to contract, back on ice with Islanders

UNDATED (AP) — Mathew Barzal has agreed to a contract with the New York Islanders.

Barzal missed the first several days of training camp as a restricted free agent without a deal for the upcoming season. He was back on the ice for practice Saturday.

Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points in 68 games last season and had 17 points in the playoffs during their run to the Eastern Conference final. The 23-year-old was considered the top unsigned player in the NHL when camps opened. He’s now locked up for the next three seasons with New York. It’s reportedly worth $21 million.

NHL-CRAWFORD RETIRES

Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey goaltender Corey Crawford is retiring less than three months after signing with the Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season. The 36-year-old goalie who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation. He did not practice this week.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff says Crawford’s decision was for personal reasons. Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils in October.

New Jersey opens the season Thursday with a home game against Boston. MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils’ top goaltender.

NCAA-COMPENSATION RULES

NCAA preparing to delay vote on athlete compensation rules

MIAMI (AP) — The NCAA is preparing to delay a potential landmark vote on legislation that would permit college athletes to be compensated for their fame for the first time after receiving a warning from the Department of Justice about potential antitrust violations. NCAA President Mark Emmert on Saturday emailed a letter to Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ’s antitrust division. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press. In the letter, Emmert said was strongly recommending delaying votes on new name, image and likeness rules by two key NCAA legislative bodies that had been scheduled for next week.