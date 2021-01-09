Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Playoffs begin with three games

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL playoffs are under way.

A limited number of Buffalo Bills fans arrived early in preparing to cheer the team on in hosting the Indianapolis Colts today. It marked the first time fans were allowed to attend a home game this season. State health officials limited ticket sales to about 6,700. And it came in Buffalo’s first home playoff game in 24 years.

Then the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams for their third meeting of the season. The teams split their two previous games, with the Rams winning in Los Angeles and the Seahawks claiming a 20-9 victory two weeks ago in Seattle that clinched the NFC West title. The Rams are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence but there is uncertainty whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will start at QB. Goff suffered a thumb injury in the last game against Seattle. The Seahawks have won 10 straight home playoff games, but this will be their first since January 2017.

Washington takes a 7-9 record into its home game against Tom Brady and the 11-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the 42nd NFL playoff game for six-time Super Bowl champion Brady, and his first not in a New England Patriots uniform. Washington rookie Chase Young is fired up to take his shot at Brady after leading all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks.

Washington is just the third team with a losing record to win its division. But the NFC East champion can take heart from knowing that the two previous sub-.500 clubs in that situation both won their playoff openers. And one of those was the Carolina Panthers a half-dozen years ago, when they were coached by Rivera. Their opponent in the wild-card round was Arizona, which was coached at the time by Bruce Arians, who now runs Tampa Bay.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-BROWNS

Three Browns activated

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally caught a break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh.

The hard-hitting Harrison’s return helps a depleted Cleveland secondary missing cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who remain on the COVID-19 list and will not play.

Ward is the Browns’ best defensive back and his absence hurts as he would have been assigned to cover Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh’s top deep threats.

The sixth-seeded Browns, at 11-and-5, will make their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season short-handed.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio tested positive this week and cannot take part in the game because league rules require anyone testing positive to isolate for 10 days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-76ERS

76ers play without Simmons, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are playing today without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and will have the minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns.

Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn. That forced the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing and contact tracing.

Coach Doc Rivers said before the game against Denver the Sixers will have seven players available.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Creighton tops St. John’s

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and seventh-ranked Creighton pulled away early in a 97-79 victory over St. John’s. The Bluejays won their sixth straight Big East game in the same season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013. The Red Storm dropped to 0-4 on the road. Zegarowski was held out because of an undisclosed injury. Creighton didn’t miss a beat, with its balanced offense overshadowing Julian Champagnie’s career-high 33-point performance for St. John’s.

In other action involving ranked teams:

— Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest 79-68 in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Krzyzewski had missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College due to quarantine protocols. Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend its homecourt dominance in the long-running in-state series.

— No. 19 Clemson has postponed men’s basketball games at North Carolina Saturday and at Syracuse on Tuesday. The Atlantic Coast Conference said a combination of a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within Clemson’s program made it necessary to postpone the games. Clemson’s next game is at home against Virginia on Jan. 16.

MLB-NATIONALS-SCHWARBER

Kyle Schwarber signs with Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because a physical exam was still pending.

Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .188. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs for Chicago. He was a member of the Cubs’ drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.

NFL-JETS-COACHING SEARCH

Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy. Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets after they fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons.

New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Jets are also expected to speak to Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in the next few days as the team’s list of candidates grows.

The 31-year-old Brady completed his first season as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

NHL-ISLANDERS-BARZAL

Mathew Barzal agrees to contract, back on ice with Islanders

UNDATED (AP) — Mathew Barzal has agreed to a contract with the New York Islanders.

Barzal missed the first several days of training camp as a restricted free agent without a deal for the upcoming season. He was back on the ice for practice Saturday.

Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points in 68 games last season and had 17 points in the playoffs during their run to the Eastern Conference final. The 23-year-old was considered the top unsigned player in the NHL when camps opened. He’s now locked up for the next three seasons with New York. It’s reportedly worth $21 million.

NHL-CRAWFORD RETIRES

Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey goaltender Corey Crawford is retiring less than three months after signing with the Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season. The 36-year-old goalie who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation. He did not practice this week.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff says Crawford’s decision was for personal reasons. Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils in October.

New Jersey opens the season Thursday with a home game against Boston. MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils’ top goaltender.