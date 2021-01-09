Charleston looks to extend streak vs Drexel

Sports

Drexel (5-3, 0-1) vs. College of Charleston (4-6, 2-1)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Drexel. In its last five wins against the Dragons, College of Charleston has won by an average of 7 points. Drexel’s last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2019, a 79-78 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Dragons are led by Camren Wynter and James Butler. Wynter is averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 assists while Butler is accounting for 14 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest. The Cougars have been led by Payton Willis and Zep Jasper, who are scoring 15 and 12.8 points, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Willis has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and seven assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: College of Charleston is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) over its past three contests while Drexel has assists on 46 of 79 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com